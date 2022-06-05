3 juveniles escape from Hogan Street Youth Center in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said three juveniles escaped from a state-run secure youth center early Sunday morning.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center, the three youths escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center at around 1:50 Sunday morning. No other information has been made available.
Hogan Street Regional Youth Center is a juvenile rehabilitation center in the St. Louis Place Neighborhood in north St. Louis.
According to its online audit finding, the state-run facility near Hogan and North Market "is dedicated to the care, treatment and supervision of court-committed, male youth."
The at-risk teens generally range from 13 to 17 years old.
This is the latest in a string of incidents at the city’s juvenile detention centers.
At least 11 juveniles have escaped the Hogan facility in two incidents since last July. And since last September, a total of about a dozen teens have gotten out of the Enright facility over four escape incidents.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
