3 juveniles escape from Hogan Street Youth Center in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police said three juveniles escaped from a state-run secure youth center early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Real-Time Crime Center, the three youths escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center at around 1:50 Sunday morning. No other information has been made available.

Hogan Street Regional Youth Center is a juvenile rehabilitation center in the St. Louis Place Neighborhood in north St. Louis.

According to its online audit finding, the state-run facility near Hogan and North Market "is dedicated to the care, treatment and supervision of court-committed, male youth."

The at-risk teens generally range from 13 to 17 years old.

This is the latest in a string of incidents at the city’s juvenile detention centers.

At least 11 juveniles have escaped the Hogan facility in two incidents since last July. And since last September, a total of about a dozen teens have gotten out of the Enright facility over four escape incidents.

