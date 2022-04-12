Crash in southeastern Missouri kills 3, injures 3 people from St. Louis area

The driver, from Bridgeton, and two passengers, from Brighton, Illinois, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, were killed in the crash.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. — A crash in southeastern Missouri Sunday night resulted in three people dead and three more people injured.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 7 p.m., when six people were traveling northbound in a Ford F-150 on Interstate 55 south of Cape Girardeau when the driver of the truck swerved to avoid hitting an animal.

The truck then went off the roadway and hit a tree, killing the driver and two of the five passengers. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the report said.

The driver killed in the crash was identified as 20-year-old Audrey Smith from Bridgeton, Missouri.

Nineteen-year-old Mallory Carter from Brighton, Illinois, and 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, were identified as the two passengers who died.

Another passenger, a 22-year-old woman from St. Louis, suffered moderate injuries, the crash report said.

Two of the other passengers, a 20-year-old woman also from Ste. Genevieve and a 24-year-old from Chesterfield, suffered minor injuries in the crash.