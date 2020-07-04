ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were killed and one person was rushed to the hospital after their car flipped and caught fire while they tried to escape Troy police Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Troy police officers were chasing after the car south on Highway 61. During the chase, the car crashed and flipped onto the westbound lanes of Interstate 70.

Three people were killed in the crash, but no other information about them has been released.

The St. Charles County Ambulance District said the car was on fire by the time they arrived on the scene of the crash. Three people inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

As of 6:30 p.m., all westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at Highway 61 for an investigation.

