COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois state troopers have confirmed three people died after an overnight crash along Interstate 55.

Police said a 29-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang on southbound I-55 was going too fast in the rain and lost control. He crossed the median at mile marker 10 and crashed into a Nissan Maxima traveling northbound.

The 29-year-old who was driving the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old driver and 52-year-old passenger of the Nissan were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers found an open whiskey bottle inside the Mustang and believe the driver was driving under the influence.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

© 2018 KSDK