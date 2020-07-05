3 KOA campgrounds reopen in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Some Kampgrounds of America campgrounds have reopened as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Missouri.
In the St. Louis area, three KOA campgrounds are now open:
- St. Louis NE/I-270/Granite City KOA Journey at 3157 West Chain of Rocks Rd. in Granite City, Illinois
- St. Louis West/Historic Route 66 KOA Holiday at 18475 Old U.S. Hwy 66 in Eureka, Missouri
- Stanton/Meramec KOA Journey at 74 Highway W. in Sullivan, Missouri
"Now, people in Missouri will once again be able to enjoy the benefits of spending time in the outdoors while KOA campgrounds will be taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe during their stay," Kampgrounds of America said in a press release.
Some facilities remain closed and services are limited. Changes vary by campground and are listed on the Kampgrounds of America wesbite.
Missouri began phase one of reopening on Monday. St. Louis and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home orders.
