3 KOA campgrounds reopen in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Some Kampgrounds of America campgrounds have reopened as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Missouri.

In the St. Louis area, three KOA campgrounds are now open:

"Now, people in Missouri will once again be able to enjoy the benefits of spending time in the outdoors while KOA campgrounds will be taking extra precautions to keep visitors safe during their stay," Kampgrounds of America said in a press release.

Some facilities remain closed and services are limited. Changes vary by campground and are listed on the Kampgrounds of America wesbite.

Missouri began phase one of reopening on Monday. St. Louis and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home orders.