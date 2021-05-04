St. Louis man wins $3M on scratch-off ticket

This is the fourth time in 2021 someone has won more than a million dollars on a Scratchers ticket in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man became the fourth person this year to win more than a million dollars playing Missouri Lottery Scratchers in 2021.

Jeffry Zwetow won $3 million on the Missouri Lottery's newest $30 Scratchers game called "300X". Zwetow bought the ticket at the Schnucks store at 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis.

In fiscal year 2020, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in prizes, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses and more than $29 million in lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

The "300X" scratcher launched in January and offers more than $108.4 million in unclaimed prizes, as well as three more top prizes of $3 million and three prizes of $100,000.