ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a violent crash in south city early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded at 4:46 a.m. to S. Kingshighway and S. Vandeventer, which is on the edge of The Hill neighborhood, not far from the Missouri Botanical Garden.

Three people were ejected from the vehicle, police said. One person died.

The accident reconstruction crew responded to the scene to piece together what happened.

Police are not releasing any further details at this time, including names of the victims or what possibly caused the crash.

