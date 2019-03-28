EUREKA, Mo. – Three people were injured when a van backed into a restaurant in the 100 block of Hilltop Village Center Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., a customer at Poor Richards restaurant and sports club had just picked up their take-out order when they backed a van through the front of the restaurant.

The van drove away but was caught a short time later by Eureka police.

KSDK

The van took out part of the front wall and smashed into the bar.

According to police, three people were injured “pretty badly” and were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said there was no structural damage, so the building will not be condemned.

No other details have been released.