ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after four teens robbed three people at hotel in St. Louis’ Downtown West hotel early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the Drury Inn at 201 S. 20th around 1:05 a.m.

The victims, a 24-year-old woman and two other men said they were at the Drury Inn Hotel when six people they didn’t know when four of them pulled out guns and announced a robbery. The woman was not injured, and the two other men left the scene before police arrived.

It’s unclear what the teens got away with.