ST. LOUIS — The Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc. will stop print publication of three local papers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company president Dwight Bitikofer said in a Monday announcement that the Webster-Kirkwood Times and the South County Times will cease printing after they publish their March 27 issue. West End Word will cease printing after publishing its April 3 edition.

The papers will continue online at least through April.

"Evaluations for a future print product will be made as more information about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes known," Bitikofer said. "The owners and the staff of Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County Times and West End Word are grateful for the years of confidence our advertising clients and our readers have placed in our newspapers. As for the future, we shall see."

The independently-owned newspaper chain has been in service for more than 40 years and has a total circulation of more than 90,000, according to its website.

Another local paper, The Riverfront Times, ceased publication last week.

