3 St. Louis firefighters injured in vacant house fire

The incident was in the 4000 block of East Palm Street

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis firefighters were injured in a fire at a vacant house Thursday afternoon in the 4000 block of E. Palm Street.

The first injury happened when a firefighter fell through the second floor to the first. He made it out of the home on his own and refused treatment.

The two other men were injured when a firefighter fell through the second floor to his waist, suffering a lower body injury. His partner injured his shoulder when he grabbed for the falling firefighter as the floor collapsed underneath him.

Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department said the floor was already damaged before the fire.