3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured

FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270.

The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.

Ferguson police told 5 On Your Side that two of the drivers involved in the crash fled the scene, and one of the involved vehicles was reported to be stolen.

Damage to all of the vehicles was significant. 5 On Your Side saw lots of debris from the vehicles left behind at the scene.

Two kids were injured in the crash, police said. They were transported to a hospital for medical treatment and were in serious but stable vital condition as of Tuesday morning.

There was no word on what led up to the crash or whether any of the vehicles were speeding leading up to the incident.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.