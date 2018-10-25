You like them, share them and post comments about them. But if you aren’t careful, those photos you post online could be saying a lot to criminals and creeps.

When you take a photo on your cell phone or camera and post it to your favorite social media platform, you may be giving away much more than a few megapixels. Here are a few ways people with bad intentions can use your photos.

Location settings

Earlier this year, we told you about a website getting worldwide attention. Iknowwhereyourcatlives.com is a website with a message. Owen Mundy with Florida State University is the man behind the site. He said he uses #cats and location data available through the user’s post to locate where the post originated.

He hoped the site would make people aware of the information they were sharing. In February, Mundy said the site may be working. Of the original 1 million cat photos he collected, 60 percent of the owners have changed their privacy settings so that the pics no longer appear.

And Instagram has even tightened how much of your information it makes available to third-party developers. If you aren't careful, people with bad intentions could be keeping tabs on you with nothing more than your social media accounts.

Cashing in on your vacation

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed of $10 million of jewelry after posting about the jewelry on social media. While almost no one is traveling with valuables like that, your vacation photos can still make you a target.

If you post about your valuables or have them in the background of photos you take, they could be used as billboards for things to steal from your home.

And there is no better time for a criminal to try to nab those valuables than when they know the house will be empty. So, if you post that you are on a week-long vacation, that could provide the perfect opportunity for a criminal.

Using your image

While the first two examples take information from your photos to victimize you, the third uses the photo itself to hurt you or your family.

For one South Carolina mom, her world came crashing down when a family photo was used in an online campaign for abortion.

Natalie Weaver's daughter, Sophia, was born with deformities on her face, hands and feet. Natalie Weaber became a public advocate for healthcare, so photos of her family were easy to find online. Someone took a photo of her daughter used on an online story to make their own point.

“Someone had been using my child’s image to promote eugenics. She was the poster child of who should be aborted and doesn’t deserve healthcare,” said Natalie.

It took weeks for Weaver weeks, but the post was eventually taken down and the account was shuttered.

But what if the photo wasn’t being posted for all to see? What if you were the only one who could see it?

Imagine getting sexual and violent texts targeting your child. It happened to one area mom, so we tracked down the phone number. Jacob Long will show you how you can keep these predators from stalking your child Thursday night at 10.

