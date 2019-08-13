ST. LOUIS — A toddler and child nearly drowned at a south St. Louis park Monday night.

Police responded to Willmore Park around 7:50 p.m. after a 3-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy fell into the lake at the park. Both boys were pulled from the water by family and taken to a hospital.

The 3-year-old boy was listed in critical condition. The 4-year-old boy’s condition has not been released, but police said his vitals were stable when he was transported to a hospital.

No other details have been released.