ST. LOUIS – Four people, including a 3-year-old, were injured in shootings within a four-hour span in the City of St. Louis from Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The first shooting occurred around 10:10 p.m. where a 29-year-old woman was shot in the Vandeventer neighborhood. She told police she was inside her home in the 4000 block of Finney when she heard multiple gunshots coming from outside and took cover. She had a graze wound to her arm but refused medical treatment.

A 3-year-old boy was injured during a shooting at the Gulf Gas Station along Natural Bridge around 11:45 p.m. A 27-year-old man was leaving the gas station when an unknown man fired shots into his car while a 23-year-old woman and 3-year-old boy were sitting in there. The boy was grazed by a bullet and transported to a hospital where he was treated.

Around 12:50 a.m., in the Greater Ville neighborhood, a 36-year-old man was shot at a gas station. He told police he was at Midwest Petroleum in the 2800 block of N. Vandeventer Ave. when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain to his chest. He was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

About 30 minutes later, Near North Riverfront, a 27-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of N. 9th Street. Police said due to medical treatment he could not be interviewed.