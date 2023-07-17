3-year-old drowns in Lake Saint Louis Saturday evening

Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said in the statement that they believe the drowning was a "tragic accident and there is no indication of foul-play."

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Lake Saint Louis Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old boy drowned in Lake Saint Louis Saturday evening.

A spokeswoman for the department said the drowning happened at around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the larger lake in the area. Police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said in the statement that they believe the drowning was a "tragic accident and there is no indication of foul-play."

"We will continue to investigate and help the family of the child through this difficult time,” the statement said.

The boy has not been identified.

No other information about the incident was provided.