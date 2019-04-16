ST. LOUIS – A 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet when someone opened fire along Natural Bridge late Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge near Clara.

The 3-year-old was strapped in his car seat and one of his parents was in the car at the time. Officials said the child was grazed in the head and wasn’t seriously injured.

No other details have been released.

In all, there were five shootings across the area from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

