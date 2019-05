ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old girl was hit by a car in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to the 4000 block of California Avenue around 7 p.m. where the girl had already been transported to a hospital by a private conveyance.

Witnesses told police the 3-year-old was crossing the street with her parent when a grey 4-door sedan hit her. The car fled the scene.

The girl remains in critical condition.