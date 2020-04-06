300 Missouri National Guard members deployed to Washington

The primary mission is "critical infrastructure protection"

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 300 members of the Missouri National Guard are heading to the nation's capitol Thursday.

The primary mission is "critical infrastructure protection in support of local law enforcement," Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

"The effort is known as mutual aid," Cumpton said. "It is a common practice across our National Guard."

It is not clear how long the Missouri National Guard will stay in Washington. The effort will be funded at the federal level.

"It's no expense out of our general revenue for them to be going to Washington," Gov. Mike Parson said.

Members of the National Guard have also been helping St. Louis area law enforcement during the protests.

"This civil unrest mission is one of the most challenging missions we do," Cumpton said. "We are Missouri citizens that care deeply for each other. So, when you see a guardsmen, please know that we care about you."

Cumpton said he does not know how long guardsmen and women will stay in our area. The city is under a curfew until further notice -- a result of a violent night of rioting and looting earlier this week.

"We'll be in it until no longer needed," Cumpton said.

During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Missouri National Guard have helped distribute food, build testing sites and staff an alternate care facility.