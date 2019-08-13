UNION, Mo. — Police are looking for the public's help after a man was found dead between two homes in Union, Missouri.

A press release from the Union Police Department said 31-year-old Michael Mitchell was found between two homes on the 900 block of North Church Street at around 6:05 Tuesday morning.

Police said they do not know how he died. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.

