ST. LOUIS — March 14 is known as Pi Day across the country, but in St. Louis it’s known as 314 day!

Schlafly is offering $3.14 pints of Pale Ale at both of its brewpubs.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is offering a St. Lunatic sandwich – it’s a cheeseburger, barbecue pork steak with toasted ravioli, Red Hot Riplet chips and provel cheese with two small Imo’s Pizzas as the buns for $12.

Old Vienna is running a promotion until March 20 for a variety pack – it’s $31.40 and includes four bags of Red Hot Riplet chips, four bags of Southern BBQ, four bags of movie theater popcorn, 12 tubes of Red Hot Riplet nuggets and several other Red Hot Riplet items.

Strange Donuts in partnership with STL Made, is offering a glazed doughnut, gooey butter doughnut and small coffee for $3.14.

