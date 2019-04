MADISON CO., Ill. – Illinois State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Madison County early Tuesday morning.

A 34-year-old man from Granite City was killed after he hit the rear end of a tractor semi-trailer in his Pontiac. The crashed occurred at 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 270.

Police said the Pontiac went off the road and the man was transported to a hospital where he died. He has not been identified.

The tractor semi-trailer did not stay on scene.