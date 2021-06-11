The 38th annual Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown St. Louis

“Being able to acknowledge that on this very special day is really something," said one attendee.

ST. LOUIS — Veterans, the community, and organizers with the Missouri Historical Society are excited that the 38th Veterans Day parade could return to the streets on Saturday morning.

The parade was held virtually in 2020 due to the pandemic. It was a chance to showcase and honor the folks who bleed red, white, and blue. The same ones who prioritize their love for this country ahead of themselves.

“It's both an honor and incredible responsibility we are proud to take on,” Mark Sundlov, Air Force veteran and director of Soldiers Memorial for the Missouri Historical Society said.

Sundlov adds, “It's so critical. It’s the one day of the year that we recognize our veterans in a celebratory way. Let them know they are respected and loved by the community and show them some time and effort on behalf of all of us.”

The day kicked off with a 5k. The parade started at Union Station and ended at Soldiers Memorial. There was family fun, entertainment, and lots of patriotism. Organizers estimated up to 500 people attended.



Back in the mid-60s, Harry Rich was a sailor in the Navy. Now, he serves as a Soldiers Memorial Committee Chairman. “Being able to acknowledge that on this very special day is really something," the Navy veteran said.