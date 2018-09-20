When it comes to supporting our first responders, the St. Louis community is second to none.

That's why we want to let you know about an exciting event happening this weekend, honoring two first responders injured in the line of duty: Officer Ryan O'Connor of Arnold PD and Officer Gary Glasby with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officer Mike Flamion joined us in the 5 On Your Side studios along with Metro West Firefighter Mark Gilliam to talk about Saturday’s big event.

It takes place Saturday, September 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Macy's southeast parking lot at Chesterfield Mall.

Visit the Mike Flamion Hotdogs With Heroes Facebook page for full details.

© 2018 KSDK