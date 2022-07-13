3rd victim of dog attack in north St. Louis ran to firehouse for help

A 23-year-old man is the third victim of a dog attack in north St. Louis Sunday. One of the victims, a 62-year-old man, was killed.

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man was identified as the third victim of a dog attack in north St. Louis Sunday evening that left another man dead.

According to police, the man was walking in an alley between San Francisco Avenue and Sacramento Avenue near Shreve Avenue when he was attacked by three dogs. He told police he ran to a nearby firehouse.

Firefighters treated the man before taking him to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 62-year-old man was found dead in the alley behind a home on San Francisco Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood Sunday morning. They said it appeared he was attacked by dogs, but they weren't sure how or when the attack happened.

In an interview with 5 On Your Side's Pepper Baker, his wife identified him as Dennis Moore.

His wife Melvina Moore said police broke the news to her when they answered her call to his phone.

"The dogs ate him up to the point where his body was decayed, they can't show me his body. They didn't eat his head up," Moore said.

While searching the area, police spoke with a 92-year-old man that said he was attacked in an alley. He suffered significant injuries as a result of multiple dog bites and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

St. Louis Animal Control responded to the scene of the attack and took custody of three dogs matching the description of dogs suspected of multiple bites in the area.