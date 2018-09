ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four people were carjacked overnight Monday throughout north St. Louis County.

Police throughout the county responded the four separate carjackings between 11 p.m. Sunday and midnight, including one at a carwash near the corner of West Florissant Avenue and Chambers Road in Ferguson.

Police have not said whether they believe the carjackings are related. There weren't any reports of injuries.

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KSDK