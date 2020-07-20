x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

4 injured in Bellefontaine Neighbors house fire

A spokesperson said said bomb and arson detectives are on the scene investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries to the woman
Credit: KSDK
Generic Developing Story image

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Four people were injured in a house fire in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

The Riverview Fire Department responded to the 9700 block of Colony in Bellefontaine Neighbors around 2:40 p.m.

Chief Keith Goldstein said an elderly woman was rescued from a bedroom and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, two juveniles were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and an elderly man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Goldstein said bomb and arson detectives are on the scene investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries to the woman.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

MORE LOCAL NEWS  

RELATED: Charges filed against St. Louis couple who pointed guns toward protesters

RELATED: These St. Louis area schools have released their reopening plans

RELATED: St. Louis County Council members seek oversight on health orders during pandemics