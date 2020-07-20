4 injured in Bellefontaine Neighbors house fire

A spokesperson said said bomb and arson detectives are on the scene investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries to the woman

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — Four people were injured in a house fire in north St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

The Riverview Fire Department responded to the 9700 block of Colony in Bellefontaine Neighbors around 2:40 p.m.

Chief Keith Goldstein said an elderly woman was rescued from a bedroom and taken to a hospital with serious injuries, two juveniles were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and an elderly man was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Goldstein said bomb and arson detectives are on the scene investigating due to the serious nature of the injuries to the woman.

