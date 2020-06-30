4 people arrested after protest in Florissant

Police gave three "dispersal orders" after protesters caused property damage Monday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Florissant police arrested four people after a protest Monday night.

A group blocked North Highway 67 in front of the police department, according to the department's Facebook post.

Police gave three "dispersal orders" after protesters caused property damage. After they did not disperse, officers arrested four people for peace disturbance and failure to disperse.

The roadway was reopened.

There have been several protests outside of the police department for weeks since an officer was caught on camera striking a man with his unmarked police car.

The officer has since been fired and charged.