4 teens rescued from cliff on Katy Trail in St. Charles County Thursday night

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A hike in the darkness on Thursday night turned into a rescue on the Katy Trail in St. Charles County.

The search started at about 7 p.m. in the Weldon Spring area. Lake St. Louis Fire Chief Chad Wagner said four teenage boys were hiking and found themselves stuck on a cliff and in need of help.

Fire crews were able to rescue them at about 11 p.m.

“Once Cottleville got back to them and realized that we needed the repelling assets, they called for us we got on the scene and got to them as quick as we could and got the rescue facilitated," Wagner said.

Officials have not shared the exact ages for any of the teens but said they were all safe.