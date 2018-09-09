ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four teenagers were seriously injured in a head-on crash in St. Francois County Saturday night.

Molly Moore, 17, lost control of the PT cruiser she was driving on Route K, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. She crossed the center line and hit a vehicle driving in the other direction head on, investigators concluded. The passenger in Moore’s vehicle, 15-year-old Cheyenne Dickens, also was seriously hurt.

Trenton Cain and Morgan Johnston, both 17, were in the vehicle that was hit, MSHP said. They're also being treated for serious injuries.

