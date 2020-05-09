St. Louis man, 3-year-old boy seriously injured in 4-wheeler accident

The accident happened near Goose Creek Lake Friday night

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man and his 3-year-old son were seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident near Goose Creek Lake Friday night.

At around 6 p.m., a 46-year-old man was driving a 4-wheeler, with his son as a passenger, along Lakeview Drive east of Ocelot Drive. He traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree and concrete barrier, according to the crash report.

The impact of the crash caused the man and the child to be thrown off the 4-wheeler. The man was not wearing a helmet.

The man was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and his son was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.