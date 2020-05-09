St. Louis man, 3-year-old boy seriously injured in 4-wheeler accident

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man and his 3-year-old son were seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident near Goose Creek Lake Friday night.
At around 6 p.m., a 46-year-old man was driving a 4-wheeler, with his son as a passenger, along Lakeview Drive east of Ocelot Drive. He traveled off the left side of the road and hit a tree and concrete barrier, according to the crash report.
The impact of the crash caused the man and the child to be thrown off the 4-wheeler. The man was not wearing a helmet.
The man was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and his son was airlifted to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.
No other information about the incident has been released.