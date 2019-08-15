FLORISSANT, Mo. — A child was accidentally shot in the arm Thursday afternoon in Florissant, Missouri.

Police said the shooting happened at a home on the 200 block of St. Luke at around 2:20 p.m. while the 4-year-old was in the home alone with a juvenile sibling. Police said the 4-year-old victim was accidentally shot in the left arm with a 9mm handgun.

Police said the injury was not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Florissant Police Department offers free gun locks to the public in conjunction with Project Childsafe.

