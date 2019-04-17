ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was hit by a car and taken to the hospital in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said the crash happened on the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive in Glasgow Village at around 4:15. Police said the boy ran into the street and was hit by a woman driving on the road. She stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the boy's injuries are not life-threatening.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.