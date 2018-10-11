ST. PETERS, Mo - A 4-year-old girl is dead after a fatal crash Friday night in St. Charles County.

The St. Peters Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash Friday night just after 10 on Salt River Road near the Spencer Road overpass.

Police say a van traveling westbound hit a patch of ice and lost control, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and strike a Jeep Cherokee head on.

A 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the Jeep and transported to St. Joseph's Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

The two adults and two other children in the Jeep were also transported to the hospital and are said to be in "stable" condition.

Police say the driver of the van is a 41-year-old man from Florissant who was also transported to the hospital and is also said to be in "stable" condition.

St. Peters Police say it is unknown if any charges or tickets will be injured at this time and that alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected to have played a role in the crash.

