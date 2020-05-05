4-year-old girl injured in crash last week dies

Makaya Dixon was one of three children under the age of four injured in the Thursday crash. She died from her injuries days later

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl who was one of three children injured in a crash last Thursday has died, police said Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to W. Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard for a report of a crash with injuries Thursday afternoon at around 3:35. An investigation into the crash found that the 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with three children inside was struck by a Buick Regal when it tried to turn onto W. Florissant.

All four passengers in the Cruze were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police reported that one of the passengers, 4-year-old Makaya Dixon, died from her injuries. Police did not provide updates on the 40-year-old driver or the other two passengers, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Police said the driver of the Buick Regal was not injured, and her passenger, a 25-year-old man, ran away from the crash before police arrived.

The accident reconstruction team was called in to investigate, and that investigation is ongoing.