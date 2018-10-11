ST. PETERS, Mo. — A 4-year-old girl died in a crash Friday night in St. Charles County.

The St. Peters Police Department responded to a two vehicle crash Friday just after 10 p.m. on Salt River Road near the Spencer Road overpass.

Police said a van traveling westbound hit a patch of ice and lost control, causing the vehicle to cross the center line and strike a Jeep Cherokee head on.

Jennavecia Ruvalcaba, 4, was found unresponsive in the Jeep and transported to St. Joseph's Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, Stephanie Foust, and the passenger, 23-year-old Alyssa Coleman, were both transported to a hospital. Two other children who were riding in the Jeep, a 7-month-old and 23-month-old, were also taken to a hospital.

Jennavecia is Foust's niece.

Police said the driver of the van, 41-year-old Curtis Hemphill of Florissant, was also transported to the hospital.

St. Peters police said it is unknown if any charges or tickets will be issued at this time and that alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected to have played a role in the crash.

