4-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old brother while filming video in East St. Louis

The younger boy said the two were filming a video in the bathroom when he accidentally shot his brother

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy shot and injured his 8-year-old brother at an East St. Louis home Sunday night.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on the 800 block of N 24th Street. An adult who was home at the time told the East St. Louis Police Department that the boys were in the bathroom when he heard the gunshots and rushed in, finding the older boy shot.

The younger boy told him that he accidentally shot his brother while the two were filming a video, police sources confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

The 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not say how the boys got access to the gun, which belonged to a family member. It was unclear if anyone will face charges.