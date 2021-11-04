4-year-old shot in the chest, St. Louis police say

Officers responded to the 1100 block of North 20th St. in the city's Carr Square neighborhood around 8:40 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl was shot in the chest and arm Saturday night in north St. Louis, police said.

The child was shot inside a brick quadplex just south of the future site of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's western headquarters.

The girl was unresponsive when she was taken by a St. Louis police squad car to an area hospital.

It's unclear who fired the shots that injured the girl. She is the 23rd child shot in St. Louis this year. In 2020, more than 125 children were shot in the city.