BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A mother has been charged after her 4-year-old son was found walking along the street wearing only pajamas in near-freezing temperatures on Tuesday.

Vandesha Lee, 31, was charged with first-degree child endangerment.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department, bystanders found the boy walking alone on Crete Drive near Chambers Road. He was only wearing pajamas and loafers and it was about 35 degrees outside.

Police said the boy couldn't give his name or address. His father was found after a search of the area, and police got in contact with his mother, Lee, who admitted to leaving the boy home alone with his 2-year-old brother at about 2:45 p.m. that day.

Lee admitted that she knew the boy could unlock the front door, police said, and she told police that she had put a towel at the top of the bedroom door to try to keep the children inside.

The four-year-old was able to open the door and leave the house.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Trio facing charges after sale of designer shoes leads to shootout in St. Charles ST CHARLES, Mo. - Trio facing charges after sale of designer shoes leads to shootout in St. Charles Three men are facing charges after the sale of designer shoes led to shots being fired in St. Charles over the weekend. Around 2 p.m. on Dec.

RELATED: Whooping cough reported in Wentzville School District

RELATED: Babysitter charged with stealing from parent, more victims possible

RELATED: Woman fatally crashes after losing control of car on St. Louis interstate