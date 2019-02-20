ST CHARLES, Mo. — It was Jan. 5, 2014.

With 10 inches of snow on the ground and temperatures down around 10 degrees, firefighters were called to a house fire on Nancy Drive.

“We thought we had the fire put out,” firefighter Matt Mackley remembered when 5 On Your Side reported on the fire a few years after it happened.

But as crews were putting out some remaining spot fires, “everything changed in an instant,” Tim Kirchoff said.

It's believed that when large sliding glass doors blew out on the back of the house, wind gusts of nearly 50 mph rushed in and stoked the flames, trapping four St. Charles firefighters in the basement.

All four eventually crawled their way to a window — escaping what investigators would later say had a 97 percent chance of fatality.

“I thought for sure that was it,” says Kirchoff who remembers crawling and groping his way to the window not sure he would find a way out.

The department is now using what they learned fighting the fire to train other departments about the dangerous of wind-driven fires that were once thought to only occur in high rise buildings.

But four years later, Kirchoff is trying to forget. And he's not alone.

Firefighters put their lives on the line and see the worst traumas and pains. And when the shift ends, many bring that pain and sorrow home with them and are afraid to speak up.

“I was afraid to say a word to anybody,” Kirchoff said.

Wednesday night at 10, Casey Nolen will show you the misery of PTSD, and look at how firefighters are getting the help they need.