ST. LOUIS — The 4th annual Mike Flamion Hotdogs with Heroes event happens this Saturday, and it has a big, new goal this year: to raise $100,000.

The event is named after retired Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion who was shot and paralyzed during a traffic stop in 2016. Mike was the first recipient of the fundraiser.

Hotdogs With Heroes was started by first responder Mark Gilliam following Flamion's line-of-duty injury. Gilliam started an organization called Code 3 Response, which is now the sponsor of the event.

This year, money raised goes to Craig Shormas, a local firefighter battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Opening ceremonies begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, with special surprises for the Shormas family.

The Johnny Henry Band takes the stage at 11:30 a.m.. They'll be followed by the band Superjam at 2 p.m.

Along with hot dogs, there will be plenty of barbecue, a shaved ice trailer, pretzels, beverages and plenty to see and do.

Some of the highlights include displays of police, fire and EMS vehicles, military vehicles, six helicopters, the Bigfoot monster truck, members of the Cars and Coffee Club and more than 80 Jeeps will be on display, courtesy of the Midwest Jeep Club.

There will be inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, ax throwing, crafts for the kids and a raffle with more than 150 items.

If you can't be there in person, text "Hotdogs With Heroes" to 243725, and you will be directed to a silent auction web page where you can also make a monetary donation.