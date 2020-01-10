$5 million in CARES act grants to be used to expand child care in Missouri

"Access to quality child care is critical for working families, and attending college is often a full-time job,” Governor Parson said in a news release

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that five Missouri colleges will be awarded $5 million in CARES Act funding to expand child care and early education programs on Thursday.

“With this funding, we have an opportunity to not only expand access to child care for student parents but also strengthen our early childhood offerings, both of which are crucial to developing a strong workforce and moving our state forward,” Governor Parson added.

The grant recipients as well as the grant amounts are listed below.

Harris-Stowe State University

$107,038.00

William L. Clay Child Development and Parent Education Center

$1,644,372.00

Northwest MO State University

Leet Center for Children and Families-Ozarks Technical Community College

$180,494.00

OTC Early Childhood Education Center- Missouri University of Science and Technology

$2,710,252.00

Little Miners Child Care Center-Missouri Southern State University

$470,519.47

Lion Cub Academy Center of Excellence

$470,519.47

All grant recipients will expand their child care programs to serve 20 or more children between the ages of 6 weeks to 5 years, with 30% of these slots going to children who are eligible to child care subsidies, a release said.

The Department of Social Services Children’s Division will award up to $10 million to multiple grant recipients during the next grant period which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.