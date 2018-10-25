Egypt is home to some of the oldest treasures in the world, but to unlock the mysteries of many of these ancient sites, visitors have to go deep inside their walls. For someone like Jenn Sullivan, who is claustrophobia, it can turn a trip of a lifetime into a nightmare.

“Just looking at [a photo of the pyramid] freaks me out. My heart starts to pound. I can feel my palms getting really sweaty,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan and her boyfriend, Eric Feldman, spent months planning their trip to Egypt. She said she was very excited to see the ancient sites including the Pyramids of Giza. However, when Feldman suggested they pay an extra fee to go into the Great Pyramid, that excitement turned into terror, she said.

So why does this happen? First, it’s important to understand what causes claustrophobia. Response to any type of fear is controlled through a certain part of the brain called the amygdala.

Director of Social Services of Behavioral Health at DePaul Hospital, SSM Health, Heather Davidson, said, “There has been a little bit of research, but they really don’t know what causes the fears.”

For claustrophobia, going on an airplane or even standing in an elevator can trigger that fear. Typically, people overcome that with the time said Davidson, but when it interferes with your everyday life, that’s when a fear becomes a phobia.

Days before her trip, Sullivan said she began having nightmares about going inside the Pyramids of Giza. There are things to do to help ease the stress like taking deep breaths, counting to 10, and rubbing certain pressure points, even telling yourself ‘this is irrational.’

“That helps release some of the chemicals in your body to help you relax,” said Davidson.

The Great Pyramid is 455 feet tall. The base spans 755 feet and could fit close to 10 football fields. Inside the 4500-year-old masterpiece is a long corridor stretching 100 feet that leads to the King’s Chamber.

It takes about 10 minutes to get to the center and about 10 minutes to get back out. Inside, the narrow two-way passage takes visitors 230 feet above the ground. It’s cramped and not very well lit. Most of the time you’re inside, you’re crouched down because the ceiling is low.

After spending 20 minutes inside the Pyramid, Sullivan did it.

“I probably look liked a workout for 30 minutes. Part of it is that I was so hot but the other reason I’m sweating so much is just because of how scared I was to do that. It was worth it, but I wouldn't’t do it again,” she said.

© 2018 KSDK