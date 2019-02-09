ST. LOUIS — For the better part of 19 ½ hours this Labor Day weekend, 5 On Your Side is asking for your help as we try to raise money to find cures and make life a little easier for kids and adults with Muscular Dystrophy.

We've partnered with MDA St. Louis for a long time, but things have certainly changed over the last few years. 5 On Your Side’s Show of Strength is now strictly a local telethon. We won’t be sending you to Hollywood or Las Vegas.

The star of this telethon is you, because the money we raise stays right here in St. Louis to help your friends and neighbors who are affected by this terrible disease.

Join us live on 5 On Your Side on Sunday night from 10:30 pm to midnight. We’ll return from 9 – 11 a.m. on Labor Day, then again from 3 – 6 p.m.

The number to call is 1-855-MDA-GIVE (1-855-632-4483). You can also donate online by clicking on this link: https://mda.donordrive.com/event/showofstrength

KSDK

The camp that some kids say is 'better than Disneyland' FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - A photograph can only capture a moment, and there aren't enough gigabytes to capture all the special moments at MDA camp. "MDA Camp is the best week of the year," Camp Director Therese Gabriel said.

