ST. LOUIS – The parents of two students who died by suicide at a Truman State University fraternity house have filed a lawsuit against the school, fraternity and a fraternity member.

According to the lawsuit, the fraternity member had access to all five victims and was one of the last people to see each student before their deaths and was repeatedly found in the proximity of the deaths.

In a press release from the law firm representing the two parents, it said the fraternity brother linked to the deaths allegedly told people that he considered himself a superhero with the nickname ‘peacemaker.’ He counseled and gave advice along with ‘step-by-step directions’ to people on how to ‘deal with depression’ and do their own ‘free will.’ The students then each died by suicide in a very specific and tragic way, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claimed Truman State University and the fraternity were aware that the students were vulnerable and suffered from depression.

STATEMENT FROM TRUMAN STATE UNIVERSITY

‘We are aware that an attorney has announced the filing of litigation against the university pertaining to the deaths of two of our students. We strongly disagree with the allegations as stated in the lawsuit and will defend the suit vigorously. As the litigation proceeds, it will become clear that the university is not responsible for the deaths of these students. We will not comment further on this pending litigation.’

STATEMENT FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FRATERNITY OF ALPHA KAPPA LAMBDA

‘We had not yet been served papers when the attorney shared the suit with the press. Last night she emailed us a copy. We have not had time to review the suit and speak with our attorney yet and therefore cannot comment at this time.’

“Alex was funny, caring and smart. He went to Truman to build his future, instead his life ended. When Alex died our hearts and our world split wide open; at college, in a “brotherhood,” you think your kids are “safe and cared for.” Within just months there were four more young people gone. There were too many similarities, one person in common and so many questions... It’s time for answers.” Alex Mullins’ mother said.

“Josh was an intelligent and kind young man with a bright future ahead of him. We were so saddened and shocked to learn he suffered so much after going to TSU and joining the fraternity,” Mother of Josh Thomas, Suzanne Thomas said.