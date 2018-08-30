ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eight people were killed when a Greyhound Bus that started in St. Louis Wednesday morning got into a head-on collision with a semi-truck near Albuquerque, New Mexico Thursday afternoon.

Five of the people killed in the crash have been identified through fingerprints, the Office of the Medical Investigator said.

The victims include:

Sadie Thomas, 50

Charla Bahe, 34

Terry Mason, 45

Luis Alvarez, 50, of Santa Teresa, NM (bus driver)

Veronica Jean Williams, 49

Other than Alvarez, officials have not released where the victims are from.

“My heart goes out to the families of these victims,” said Dr. Kurt Nolte, Chief Medical Investigator. “We know there are other families who are still waiting for word of their loved ones and we are using several identification methods to make those identifications.”

New Mexico State Police

The medical investigator's office determined all eight victims died from accidental blunt force trauma.

Greyhound said bus schedule No. 1333 that left St. Louis Wednesday morning just before 9 p.m. was on Interstate 40 in New Mexico when it crashed head-on with a semi-truck. The New Mexico State police said the truck crossed the center line after a tire blowout, resulting in the crash. There were 48 people on board when the crash happened, state police said.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries. His name is not being released because he is not facing charges at this time.

Police said family members can call 505-722-2002 to check on the condition of their loved ones. Nearby McKinley County Emergency Management has established the following number for family members of passengers looking for information on their relatives: 505 863-3839.

