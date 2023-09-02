Police hit 5-year-old with Taser during Labor Day picnic while trying to break up fight

The officer fired the taser while attempting to break up a fight between two people, the Desloge Police Department said.

DESLOGE, Mo. — A police officer hit a 5-year-old boy with a Taser Friday afternoon while trying to break up a fight in Desloge, Missouri, the city's police department said.

Two people were fighting at the city's Labor Day Picnic when an officer with the Desloge Police Department deployed a Taser at the two people fighting, according to Desloge Police Department Chief James Bullock. The first Taser strike hit one suspect successfully. The officer fired a Taser a second time, intending to hit the second suspect.

Only one of the Taser's probes hit the suspect, police said. The second Taser probe allegedly bounced off the ground and struck the 5-year-old boy who was passing by.

The child was not seriously hurt, Bullock said. EMS took the boy to the hospital to inspect him for injuries.

The child's grandmother told 5 On Your Side Saturday morning that the boy was "doing OK."

Both suspects were taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County Jail, Bullock said.

No other information was provided regarding the incident. Police did not release the names of the suspects.