St. Charles boy dies after being ejected, run over by tractor Sunday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A 5-year-old boy from St. Charles died Sunday afternoon after being run over by a tractor in Lincoln County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1 p.m. Sunday, a 5-year-old boy and a 59-year-old man were inside a tractor traveling westbound on Apex Lane, a gravel road in Foley.
The door of the tractor was ajar when the boy fell out and was run over by the vehicle, MSHP said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information about this incident was released. 5 On Your Side will update this story as more details are confirmed.
