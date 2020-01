ST. LOUIS — A 50-year-old man was hit and killed in St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a crash. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man who was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

No other information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.