557 area code has been activated in St. Louis area

Don't worry about losing your 314 number, the new area code will be applied to new customers in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — A new area code, 557, has been activated in the St. Louis area for new customers.

The St. Louis area has been home to the 314 area code and now has a second one added to the list.

The 314 area code serves many St. Louis communities including Overland, Bridgeton, Florissant, Webster Groves, and more.

The new area code, 557, was announced back in February 2022 and that it would take effect in August. The Missouri Public Service Commission gave a reminder on Aug. 1 about the new area code coming on Aug. 12.

557 is due to the short supply of 314 numbers. Once they run out, new phone numbers in the area will be issued the 557 area code.

Any existing 314 area code numbers will keep their current code, it will not change. The new 557 area code will co-exist in the region.

The Missouri Public Service Commission provided these reminders in their press release about the new area code:

Telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region must dial 10 digits for local calls.

Three-digit abbreviated dialing, to the extent currently available, such as 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 988, or 811 will continue to work and not be affected.